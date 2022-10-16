Security arrangements for by-polls finalised

The Karachi police chief, Additional Inspector General (IG) Jawed Alam Odho, on Friday conducted a meeting to finalise the security arrangements for the today’s by-election in NA-237 and NA-239 in the Malir and Korangi districts of Karachi respectively.

The polling stations established for the two by-polls had been declared highly sensitive or sensitive due to the current political situation and past experiences, officials told the meeting. They added that more than 300 polling stations would be set up in the two constituencies.

The meeting was attended by the DIG East and SSPs of District Malir and District Korangi along with other officials. The DIG East briefed the meeting on the security arrangements, including the police security deployment. He said the police deployment had been increased in both the constituencies.

The meeting was told that the Karachi police had taken concrete security measures to enable peaceful polling during the by-elections. It was said that all the election security steps had been classified under three sectors, SSP/SP one sector, DSP sector and SHO sector. All these three sectors would work as per their standing operating procedure (SOP).

It was decided that vehicles and motorcycles would not be allowed to be parked near polling stations, and physical search of everyone visiting polling stations would be ensured.

Besides regular police, personnel in plainclothes and anti-riot platoons would also be deployed to ensure peaceful polls, the meeting decided. It also decided to ensure foolproof security with coordination of the Rangers of all the polling material, polling staff, local and foreign observers, political and religious leaders, and general public.

In District Malir, 102 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 98 sensitive.

Officials said the local police had identified trouble spots where incidents of clashes and fighting could take place during the by-elections and made a comprehensive security plan.

They added that there were around 140 polling stations for the Korangi by-election. It was stated that a large number of ethnic groups living in NA-239 such as Mohajir, Baloch, Punjabi, Sindhi and Pashtun could result in law and order issue.

Earlier, violent clashes were reported in the said constituency especially during the election campaign.

Police officials said law and order issue might arise during the polling due to clashes between rival parties and for which the law enforcers had prepared a comprehensive security plan with heavy deployment of police, Rangers and other agencies.

Meanwhile, the Karachi police chief on Saturday visited various polling stations set up in NA-237 along with SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur and the respective deputy commissioner. They reviewed the security arrangements and other facilities at the polling stations. The deputy commissioner also reviewed the facilities provided at the polling stations.

Additional police force have been deployed at sensitive polling stations to hold the elections peacefully and necessary instructions have been issued to the police personnel on duty.

Moreover, Quick Response Force (QRF) teams of the police and Rangers will also be present to deal with any untoward incident during the polling. The public has also been requested to inform the police if they see any unusual activity or incident by contacting the emergency Madadgar-15.