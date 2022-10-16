Stocks expected to be firm on inflows bets

Stocks are anticipated to be largely

firm next week amid bets of foreign inflows in the coming day and Pakistan's likely delisting from FATF's grey list, traders said.

“We expect the market to be positive in the upcoming week, given the anticipation of FATF decision over the expected exit of Pakistan from the grey list,” said Arif Habib Ltd in a weekly market analysis report.

“Moreover, with the ongoing result season, certain sectors and scrips are expected to stay under the limelight given the anticipation of robust results.”

It said that the market commenced on a positive note this week as the investors anticipated that the policy rate would remain unchanged at 15 percent. “However, the momentum turned negative after Moody’s downgraded the rating of five commercial banks of Pakistan, maintaining a negative outlook,” it reported.

Moreover, remittances witnessed a decline of 12 percent year-on-year in September 2022.

In addition to this, the rupee after appreciating against the dollar in the last two weeks snapped the winning streak and closed the week at Rs218.43 (up by Rs1.49 | 0.7 percent WoW). The SBP reserves depleted by $303 million, reaching a 3-year low of $7.6 billion.

Furthermore, automobile sales plummeted by 51 percent year-on-year, reaching a 27-month low level.

Meanwhile, the fall in government bond yields post-monetary policy and the expectation of flood relief support from international financial institutions cushioned the overall dip.

The market closed at 41,949 points, shedding 137 points (down by 0.3 percent) WoW. Average volumes clocked in at 267 million shares (down by 39 percent WoW), while average value traded settled at $44 million (down by 7 percent WoW).

Foreign buying clocked in at $12.3 million compared to a net buy of $4.7 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in technology ($12.4 million), power ($0.8 million) and cement ($0.3 million). On the local front, selling was reported by broker proprietary trading ($4.8 million) followed by companies ($4.0 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from technology & communication (117 points), commercial banks (48 points), tobacco (32 points), cement (15 points) and engineering (12 points). Scrip-wise negative contributors were TRG (207 points), PAKT (32 points), MEBL (24 points), EFERT (19 points), and ENGRO (18 points).

Sectors, which contributed positively were E&Ps (46 points), and refinery (22 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contribution came from SYS (83 points), POL (20 points), LOTCHEM (17 points), OGDC (16 points), and NESTLE (15 points).

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said that the closure of the index at that level could be attributed to subdued news flow during the outgoing week.

Major events that took place during the week were: Monetary Policy announcement in which SBP kept the policy rate unchanged, remittance for September clocked in at US$2.4 billion (down 11 percent MoM and 12 percent YoY) and car sales (including sales of Non-PAMA members) clocked in at ~13k units down 7 percent MoM primarily due to unavailability of CKD parts.

“Investor participation declined during the week as average daily traded volume and value stood at 267 million shares (down by 39 percent) and Rs.9.5 billion respectively,” he said.