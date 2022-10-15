Three robbers killed

PESHAWAR: Capital city police have busted a heroin factory operating in the residential area in the limits of Rahman...
RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the South Waziristan district and...
KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandiyal to convene a meeting of the...
MINGORA: Hundreds of people took to the streets in Swat on Friday against the recent wave of militancy in the area,...
ISLAMABAD: In the prohibited funding case, the Islamabad High Court on Friday granted protective bails to Tariq Shafi...
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was heckled by unidentified people at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC
