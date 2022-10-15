 
Saturday October 15, 2022
National

Three robbers killed

By Our Correspondent
October 15, 2022

KOHAT: Police claimed to have killed three robbers during two encounters in the district on Friday. A press release said that the armed robbers shot and injured a policeman, an army soldier and another man, who were on way back from a ceremony.

