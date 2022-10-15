Heroin factory sealed

PESHAWAR: Capital city police have busted a heroin factory operating in the residential area in the limits of Rahman Baba Police Station, officials said on Friday.
“The police conducted a raid on an under-construction house where a factory was set up by an Afghan national. Eight kilograms of heroin and another 5kg chemical has been recovered from the factory,” the Superintendent of Police Saddar Malik Habib told a press conference on Friday.
