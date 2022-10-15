Govt foils PTI’s protest bid in Senate

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to stymie the planned protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators in the House on Senator Azam Swati’s arrest, the government on Friday forced immediate adjournment of the Senate sitting by pointing out quorum.

Playing smartly, moments after the recitation from the Holy Quran, PMLN Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, son of firebrand legislator late Mushahid Ullah Khan, was on his feet to draw the chair’s attention towards quorum -- ostensibly a calculated effort to bar the PTI members from pouring scorn on the government in relation to Swati’s arrest.

By that time, around 10-12 PTI senators wearing black armbands came forward before the dais of the chairman Senate, chanted full-throated slogans against the government, raised concerns against their colleague Senator Swati’s arrest and demanded his immediate release. They tore up copies of the agenda and called for the issuance of his production order.

The deputy chairman Senate called for counting and found out that the minimum required number of members was not present in the House. He asked for ringing the bells for five minutes but surprisingly, ordered for counting again within two minutes. Again, the House lacked a quorum, upon which he adjourned the session till Monday afternoon, leaving the agitating PTI senators in utter surprise.

Before the start of the session, Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem presided over the opposition’s meeting and decided to take part in the proceedings by wearing black armbands and forcing the chair to allow them to speak on Swati’s arrest in the House.

Senate chairman Senator Raza Rabbani condemned the arrest of Senator Azam Swati. Meanwhile, the PTI legislators submitted an application to the Senate Secretariat for the production order of Senator Swati for the sitting on October 17. The orders of the day included a bill to amend the Anti-Dumping Duties Act, 2015 [The Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2022], which was to be moved for passage by Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Commerce. It has already been passed by the National Assembly. Likewise, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Minister for Interior bill was also part of the agenda to provide protection to a person during custody from all acts of torture perpetrated by public officials [The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022], which has also been adopted by the NA.