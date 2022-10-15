Steps sought for transit trade promotion

PESHAWAR: President of Frontier Customs Clearing Agents Association, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Friday urged authorities to take steps for the promotion of the Afghan Transit Trade that was affected by recent floods.

He said this during a meeting that was attended by Customs officials and Pakistan and Afghan businessmen associated with transit trade. Sarhadi said that concerns of the business community relating to Afghan transit should be noted down and measures taken to have them addressed.

Director of Transit Trade Peshawar, Arbab Qaisar Hamid, who attended the meeting said the Afghan authorities had been requested to send transit documents at the earliest after updating their system. Assuring cooperation to the business community of both countries, he said steps would be taken to facilitate them and hurdles to transit trade would be removed.