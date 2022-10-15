Tough contest likely for three NA seats from KP

PESHAWAR: A tough competition is expected for the three National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the by-polls as all the political parties concluded their campaign on Friday.

All the 979 polling stations in the three constituencies have been declared sensitive and most sensitive due to the law and order situation as well as tension between the rival parties. The polling for the three seats will be held on Sunday.

By-elections will be held in three constituencies in KP, including NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar. The polls in NA-45 Kurram has been postponed due to the law and order situation. The seats fell vacant after the resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Mohammad Khan and Shaukat Ali.

The competition is tough as the opposition alliance has fielded joint candidates against Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI. Imran Khan had announced contesting the polls from all the constituencies in the by-polls in a bid to prove his popularity across the country.

More focus is on NA-24 Charsadda in the by-polls where provincial president of Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan is flexing muscles against the PTI chairman. He is being supported by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Aimal has yet to become a member of either national or provincial assembly. The PTI had won the seat with a big margin in the last general election. Speakers including senior leaders from both the sides are almost abusing the rivals in public meetings, resulting in tension in many areas of the constituency.

In NA-31 Peshawar, ANP has fielded Ghulam Ahmad Bilour against the PTI chairman. Ghulam Bilour and Imran Khan contested polls against each other from the same constituency, then NA-1, in 2013.

The PTI chairman won the seat but later vacated it and retained another seat from Punjab. Ghulam Bilour, however, remained successful in the by-poll. In the 2018 general election, PTI candidate Shaukat Ali was elected MNA from this constituency by defeating Ghulam Bilour with a huge margin. This time the opposition parties are also supporting Ghulam Bilour against Imran Khan whose party has been ruling KP since 2013.

Ghulam Bilour was elected MNA from the constituency for the first time in 1988, and that too in the by-election. He had lost the seat to Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao of the PPP in the general election.

The competition was tough in NA-22 Mardan seat between Ali Muhammad Khan of PTI and a popular religious scholar Maulana Muhammad Qasim of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in 2018. The former won the polls. This time the contest is taking place between Maulana Qasim and Imran Khan.