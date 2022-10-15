KP CM hopes PTI will sweep next general elections

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has hoped that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep the next general elections and form a government in the country.

Chairing a meeting of cabinet members and the party members’ provincial assembly at the Chief Minister’s House, he stated that the PTI had established itself as the leading political party of the country which was working for the empowerment of citizens.

He believed that all opposition political parties had been wiped out at the grassroots level after hundreds of independently elected local government representatives joined the PTI, adding the party was working for the welfare of the people and the development of the country.

The chief minister said multiple steps had been taken for higher revenue generation by the PTI government in the province to ensure self-sustainability, followed by steps for efficient service delivery and making them part of the development process.

He said strengthening communication networks, provision of a conducive environment for investment and exploiting the natural beauty of the province would ensure more revenue generation that would open avenues for livelihood opportunities.

Mahmood Khan maintained that free and fair local government elections were held in the province as the KP government believed that empowering the masses at the grassroots level was the only way towards sustainable development.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the only political leader who had defended Islamic ideals and ideology nationally and internationally. The chief minister said the KP government had taken practical steps in this regard which included the introduction of Holy Quran teaching with translation at schools, and the provision of a monthly honorarium for prayer leaders.