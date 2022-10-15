Early release of Swati demanded

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA and local government representatives from Azam Khan Swati’s hometown Oghi on Friday demanded early release of the detained senator.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is behind the arrest of Azam Swati as its leader Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar is having a personal vendetta with him and his family,” the local MPA Nawabzada Fareed told reporters in Oghi.

Flanked by tehsil chairman Nawabzada Hassan and tehsil president Habib Basikheil, he said that the PTI workers would come onto the streets if Azam Swati was not released forthwith.

“The imported government has been arresting the PTI leadership for lingering on its unjustified rule in the country, but we will never allow such illegal action,” Fareed said.

He added that Captain (retd) Safdar had a political tussle with Swati and his family and that was why he made such a ground for his arrest.

“There is no justification for Swati’s arrest and our party will never tolerate such illegal action and would come onto streets against it,” Fareed maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawabzada Hassam and Habib Basikhel said that they strongly denounce Swati’s arrest.