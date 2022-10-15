Mohmand Loya Jirga delegation calls on governor

LAHORE: A delegation of Mohmand Loya Jirga Pakistan led by former MPA M Waheed Gul called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that there has been widespread destruction in the country due to the flash floods and millions of people have been affected. He said that the water has started receding in the flood affected areas, however, we all have to play a role in helping the flood victims until their complete rehabilitation.

The governor said that at this time all the focus of the government is on the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said that it is a matter of pride that in this difficult time, our business community, philanthropists and welfare organisations are also coming forward to help their flood-affected brothers and sisters.

The delegation apprised the governor of the problems faced by the Pakhtun community. The governor assured the delegation that the problems of the Pakhtun community would be conveyed to the relevant departments.

Waheed Gul told the governor that Pakhtun people faced difficulties in obtaining identity cards and passports. Founder Haji Amir Bahadur Khan Bani, Javed Khan Mohmand, patron Haji Mubeen Khan, President Haji Sarfaraz Khan Mohmand, General Secretary Akbar Khan Mohmand, Vice President Haji Farooq Khan Mohmand were the other members of the delegation.