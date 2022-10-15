Coal processing plants sealed over pollution

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Friday sealed four illegal coal
processing units for creating pollution and demolished dozens of encroachments
in different areas of the city.
According to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Nadia Nawaz Dogar along with the director of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and tehsildar conducted a raid on coal processing units on the Inqilab Road. The units were sealed four units over illegal activities and causing environmental pollution.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Anisur Rehman along with officials of the Peshawar Development Authority visited Karkhano Bazaar and dismantled encroachments from the roadside. As many as 15 persons were arrested on the spot.
