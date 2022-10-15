Senator asks blast victims to submit details with him

PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud has asked the victims of landmines and explosions as well as the heirs of those killed in acts of subversions, who had not received compensation, to submit relevant documents at his office for processing their cases.

In a statement, he called upon the affectees, who had not been compensated as per the government rules, including the heirs of those who lost their lives in landmine blasts, to deposit their particulars with him.

He said the documents included medical certificates from government hospitals, verification from the deputy commissioners, police stations and relevant security forces so that their cases for financial assistance could be processed at the earliest. He requested the affectees to contact his focal person Kamal Mehsud Dramankhel at the given mobiles numbers 03005793943, 03008904950 and 03051385096.

He also shared the postal address: Tahir Fabrics, Ghazi Manzil, Tank Bazaar in Tank district for submission of their documents. He asked the government officials to help the affectees in the verification of their claims.

Senator Dost Muhammad called upon the relevant quarters, including the federal and provincial governments, to launch de-mining operation in the affected areas to neutralize the landmines, which continued to kill and maim innocent people.

He also requested the leaders of the political parties and members of civil society and media to join hands to help out the victims of landmines.