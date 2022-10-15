MDCAT applicants want marks based on elective subjects

MANSEHRA: The aspirants for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), who passed the pre-medical examinations in 2020 and 2022, have demanded the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council make the aggregate based on elective subjects.

“In the year 2021, the Intermediate and Secondary Education boards across the country awarded an extra five per cent numbers to students in the compulsory subjects even without holding examinations owing to the Covid-19 policy, which is an injustice with students passed the same examination in 2020 and this year,” Alishba Khan, an applicant appearing in MDCAT exams being held on Nov -13, told reporters here on Friday.

A group of applicants led by Alishba Khan said Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in its meeting held in Islamabad last week announced its Admission Policy for the MBBS and BDS students for 22/23, according to which the total marks obtained by a student in F.Sc premedical or in

the equivalent certificate would be included in the aggregate.

“This is an injustice being meted out to students who passed the F.Sc premedical examinations or in the equivalent certificate as they were not awarded extra numbers compared to students who passed the same examinations in 2021,” she remarked.

Another applicant, Urwa Waheed said in 2021 the F.Sc students appeared in only three elective subjects including Physics, Chemistry and Biology and they were awarded proportionate, and even five per cent extra marks in Islamiat, English, Urdu and Pakistan Studies.

“The students, who passed F.Sc premedical examinations or in the equivalent certificate examinations in 2020, 2021 and 2022 will appear in the MDCAT on November 13, which would be an injustice to applicants who appeared in all elective and compulsory subjects and even not awarded the extra five per cent marks,” she said.

Zainab Nawaz, who passed the F.Sc examination in 2020, said the PMDC should review its admission policy and ensure aggregate marks of F.Sc should be included in only three elective subjects.