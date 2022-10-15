SNGPL to distribute LPG cylinders in seven cities

LAHORE: As part of its measures to facilitate gas consumers during the winters, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will be initially distributing 100,000 LPG cylinders in the

cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, starting first week of November.

In order to ensure smooth operation of the new initiative, gas utility entered into LPG distribution agreement with Sui Southern LPG Limited (SLL). The agreement in this regard was signed by Amir Mahmood, Managing Director SSL and Imran Yousaf, Senior General Manager SNGPL. SNGPL has embarked on introducing LPG as alternate fuel in line with the government’s direction and SNGPL MD Ali J. Hamdani’s vision of diversifying the Company’s business and to ensure supply of gas to consumers. This is of paramount importance at this time owing to scarcity of energy and astronomical prices of gas in the world. This milestone has been achieved under the visionary leadership of SNGPL MD in a record period of time.

The gas utility vowed to adhering highest quality and safety standards and will provide guaranteed quantity at controlled price thereby discouraging the black marketing. Sui Northern Gas will be ensuring maximum customer satisfaction.

Customers will be able to order the cylinders using the Company’s mobile app, website, dedicated phone numbers, WhatsApp number and official Social Media accounts. Cylinder will be delivered at the customers’ doorstep promptly. Details will be revealed in campaign which will shortly be launched