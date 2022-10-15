Four held at border for human smuggling

LANDIKOTAL: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Customs arrested alleged human smugglers and seized weapons in two different raids at the Torkham border, officials said on Friday.

The FIA team arrested four people allegedly involved in human smuggling via the Torkham border.

An official told this scribe that the FIA had received information that some people were taking money and helping the passengers to cross the Torkham border illegally.

He said the agency constituted a team and raided various places in the Torkham border town. “Four persons identified as Naveedullah,

Afshar Khan, Rahmanullah and Farman Khan were arrested on the spot on the charges,” said the official, adding that they were shifted to a lock-up and an investigation launched.

In the second action, a Customs official Sadiq Akbar said a truck

(47377-Kabul) loaded with fresh fruits was searched when it entered Pakistan. He said 12 pistols were recovered from the hidden cavities of the truck. The driver, Zaman Khan, an Afghan citizen, was arrested while the truck impounded, said the official.