Tirah tehsil gets status of sub division

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the up-gradation of Tirah tehsil of Khyber district to the status of sub-division with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Revenue & Estate Department here on Friday.
The newly announced sub-division would have two tehsils — Bagh Maidan and Painda Cheena — 736 sq.km area and as per 2017 Census, 286,184 population.
