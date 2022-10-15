De sealing of Centaurus Mall demanded

Islamabad : President, All Pakistan Traders Association Ajmal Baloch demanded of the Islamabad administration in general and of the deputy commissioner (DC) in particular to de-seal Centaurus Mall at once.

Addressing a press conference along with traders representatives, Ajmal said that the conduct of the local administration with the business community is not cooperative.

He demanded free hand to the traders to carry out business activities with peace of mind.

He made it clear that the business community will not pay new taxes being

imposed on them unethically.

The traders leaders said that the administration of the Centaurus Mall taking prompt action and evacuated the people after the inferno erupted from the kitchen of a food outlet in the mall which is highly laudable, but regretted that despite no one was hurt in the incident the mall had been sealed without any reason and FIR has been registered, unfairly.

He demanded de-sealing of the Centaurus Mall forthwith. He warned the traders will resort to stage sit-in and further announced to resort to shutter down of the business centres.

He asked the federal capital administration to avoid harassing traders by slapping section 144 against the traders if they wanted to arrest the PTI leaders or someone else.

Ajmal Baloch demanded of the prime minister and interior minister to look into the matter sympathetically and redress the demands of the traders community.