‘World Egg Day’ walk held

Rawalpindi : A seminar and walk was organised in Poultry Research Institute here in connection with ‘World Egg Day’, says a press release.

‘Egg Day’ is celebrated globally on the second Friday of October every year. A cooking competition was also organised on this occasion and cash prizes and shields were distributed among the participants.

In the seminar and walk, Director Poultry Research Institute Dr. Syed Muhammad Kamal Nasir, Chief Executive Modern Poultry John Muhammad Javed, Chairman Poultry Association Ch Muhammad Ashraf, Chief Executive Quality Poultry Dr. Hasan Sarosh Akram, Dr. Shoaib SB Group and former Director General (Research) Livestock Punjab Dr. Abdul Rahman also participated.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Syed Muhammad Kamal Nasir said that the poultry sector is playing an important role in alleviating malnutrition in the country. He said that Pakistan is at par with most of the developing countries of the world in terms of egg production. At the end of the event, a walk was organised and information pamphlets were distributed among the people.