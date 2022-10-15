Australia provides $5m for flood victims

Islamabad: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, has said that the Australian Government provided $5 million in humanitarian assistance to help the people of Pakistan adversely affected by the devastation caused by recent flooding.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Neil Hawkins said that the Austraila would continue to assist Pakistan in overcoming the big challenge of recent floods, adding that the water, now covering over one-third of the country, is expected to take months to subside. He said that the flood created massive impacts on crops, food security, and livelihoods.

The high commissioner also lauded Pakistani authorities engaged in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected parts of the country.

To a question, the high commissioner said the climate change issue is affecting Pakistan and Australia, to which both countries have to cooperate. He underscored that both sides must know how to protect people and other resources. He informed Australia that the issue had been a big challenge, so all relevant ministries collectively made a comprehensive policy for the future.

Answering a query on trade cooperation, Neil Hawkins called the Pakistani market and business people have great potential and are vibrant. He said the private sector of Pakistan is enthusiastic, and Australia welcomes Pakistani traders and business people to play their role in enhancing bilateral trade.