Number of dengue patients crosses 7,000 in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Confirmation of as many as 173 dengue fever cases from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of patients reported from the region to over 7,000 on Friday of which well over 5,000 patients have been reported in the last four weeks.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that a total of 7,034 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have so far tested positive for dengue fever this year of which 10 patients have lost their lives due to the infection.

As many as 81 new patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 3,519 of which three patients have so far died of the infection.

On Friday, the number of admitted patients to the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi was 219 of which 142 patients had already tested positive for dengue fever.