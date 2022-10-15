UK Minister Lord Tariq calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: British Minister of State for South Asia & Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

Stressing the historic nature of Pakistan-UK relationship, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, security, defence, culture and people-to-people linkages.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UK, noting that bilateral trade had reached £3.1 billion. The prime minister made special reference to the positive role played by the 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora in forging closer bonds between the peoples of both countries.

Lord Ahmad expressed condolences on behalf of His Majesty’s government on the loss of human lives due to the recent floods in Pakistan. The prime minister thanked him for the United Kingdom’s support towards flood relief efforts in Pakistan. The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan, despite contributing less than 1 percent of global carbon emissions, remains one of the most affected countries from climate change.

Lord Ahmad informed the prime minister that British public and Pakistani diaspora were greatly engaged in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected people of Pakistan. Assuring the prime minister of UK’s continued assistance for relief and rehabilitation work in Pakistan, Lord Ahmad announced an additional £10 million in relief assistance for Pakistan, bringing the total quantum of UK flood-related assistance to £26.5 million.

The prime minister highlighted the continuing Indian human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He stressed that a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and UN Security Council resolutions, was critical to achieving long-term peace and stability in South Asia.

Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated Pakistan’s principled support for the universal and consistent application of UN Charter principles – including non-use or threat of use of force, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, pacific settlement of disputes, and equal security for all states. Shehbaz Sharif added that Pakistan continued to call for immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue for an early, negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict. The prime minister also hosted a luncheon for the British Minister of State and accompanying delegation .