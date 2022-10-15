PTI to form govts in Sindh, Centre after polls: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —Facebook

KARACHI: In a veiled dig at the ruling PPP in Sindh, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday said the reign of “dacoits” in the province should come to an end.

His remarks came during his visit to Karachi as he rallies his party workers for the anti-government “Azadi March”, whose date is yet to be announced. In a recent gathering, Imran told his workers to be ready, as he could give the call for the march anytime.

In his address on Friday, Imran said in the next general elections, his party would form governments in Sindh and the Centre. “Sindh’s resources are stolen, and they are siphoned out of the country,” he said and urged the youth to come forward and take part in politics, as political movements in the early days would begin from the metropolis.

“Had there not been violence in Karachi, it would have progressed more than Dubai,” Imran said as he vowed that now things would change for the port city, reports Geo News. He said “no power” could stop his party from getting its mayor elected in the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

“After the local bodies’ elections, we will also emerge successful in the general elections,” he said. Imran said the incumbent government, which came into power through a “foreign conspiracy”, would not remain in office for long.

“My nation has stood up for its future.” Separately, speaking to lawyers in the metropolis, Imran said the nation was facing a “decisive time”, as if “big thieves” kept getting NROs, then the country would not have a future.

He said lawyers understood the need for upholding the law and that‘s why they should support his cause. “Powerful people steal money and launder it abroad. This is why, I am waging jihad and I want all of you to support me,” the ex-prime minister said.