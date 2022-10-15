National Games fate to be decided in a few weeks: Khalid

KARACHI: The fate of the 34th National Games, which Quetta is supposed to host, will be decided within the next few weeks.

“We have discussed the matter with the Secretary Sports of Balochistan and Director General of Balochistan Sports Board,” Pakistan Olympic Association's (POA) Secretary General Khalid Mehmood told 'The News' on Friday.

“They also have some requirements and we also have requirements and in a month’s time the things will be finalised about the biennial spectacle,” Khalid said.

“I think if the things are finalised as per the discussion we have had then the Games may be held in May 2023 as in that month weather in Quetta will not be that bad,” Khalid said.

“And after that we will have June, July and August at our disposal and we will be able to prepare smartly for the Asian Games,” he said.

The 19th Asian Games are slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

These Games were scheduled to be held this year but were postponed for a year due to covid-19 spread in China.

Asked whether Balochistan has prepared its infrastructure for the Games, Khalid said that the officials there said that they are ready on that front. “They said that they are ready as far as infrastructure is concerned but they have no equipment,” he said.

“If there is no facility for swimming or any other discipline then we may conduct those events in Islamabad,” Khalid said.

“It has been too long now and we want to conclude this thing,” he was quick to add.

Balochistan had been allotted the 33rd National Games in 2012 but it could not hold the event in time. It was postponed several times due to security and other issues. In 2019 the Games were shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the edition was successfully conducted at Peshawar by the KP Olympic Association just days before Pakistan's contingent's departure for the 13th South Asian Games which were held in Nepal. Balochistan was told that it could hold the 34th edition of the National Games when it was ready for that.