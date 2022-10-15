‘Middle order must play like it did in final’

KARACHI: Former cricketers have said that Pakistan’s middle order would have to continue playing like it did in the final of the tri series against New Zealand.

“The New Zealand tour was the last opportunity for Pakistan to address their weaknesses and it’s good that finally the middle order won a match for Pakistan,” said a former cricketer.

“It’s good that Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed all made contributions,” he said.

“The three-nation series in New Zealand provided Pakistan with a good chance to do all the fine-tuning for the World Cup,” he said.

Another cricketer, however, said the openers’ strike rate remained an issue besides a number of catches being dropped and the absence of any good spinner.

“Pakistan may face a lot of hurdles in the tough Australian conditions – where batters will have to cope with bouncy deliveries, as well as big boundaries which won’t be easy to clear, a former Test and ODI cricketer, who visited Australia thrice in his career, said.

He said the three-nation series in New Zealand which provided Pakistan with the last chance to do all the fine-tuning also saw the complete flop show of the middle-order. “Especially, the second-round game against the Black Caps on October 11 – where Greenshirts failed to smash a single six in their 20-over innings batting first – was the writing on the wall regarding our middle-order’s lack of capability as well as their sluggish approach,” he said.

“After Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were sent early into the hut, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz all had a golden opportunity to silence the critics, but their hesitancy to take risk and lack of intent left the chance go begging – an indication good enough for management to ponder where the team stands just days ahead of the main event,” he added.

“The disappointing part was not that they did not manage to chase the target. But the worrisome part was that the middle-order showed no intent and didn’t even try to take the team close to the target by playing aggressive shots.

“Rather than playing aggressively, the approach of most of the batters has simply been sluggish – which indicates how Pakistan is failing to catch up with other top teams when it comes to adopting the modern approach in terms of fire-power in the batting.

“It looks like the coaching set-up is following the typical coaching manuals in the modern era. The selection committee failed to address the prolonged flop show of Pakistan’s middle-order in the England series by giving chances to inconsistent batters.”

Another cricketer said that Sharjeel Khan, who performed well in the recently-concluded National T20 Cup, should have been included. With his induction, the management could have tweaked the opening pair, by bringing Babar into the fourth position and sending Sharjeel to open the innings, he said.

Azam Khan and Imad Wasim, who have done well in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), should have been given a chance too, he said. “And to provide some stability to our fragile batting line, Shoaib Malik should have been inducted due to his experience,” he added.