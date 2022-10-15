Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fourth round from today

LAHORE: The fourth round action of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 will commence on Saturday (today) at three different venues of the country.

Northern is leading the table with 59 points and defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at the bottom with 22 points.

Northern will take on second-placed Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will meet fourth-placed Sindh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Fifth-placed Southern Punjab will take on third-placed Balochistan at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad.

Out of nine matches, three have produced results. Balochistan surprised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 134 runs in the first round action but lost by 10 wickets in the third round match against Northern.

The other result was at the Iqbal Stadium when Northern defeated Southern Punjab by 10 wickets.

The competition is also providing an exciting battle between the bat and the ball. To date, 21 centuries have been struck, while the bowlers have picked up six fivers and one 10-fer.

After three rounds, Test opener Abdullah Shafique of Central Punjab leads the batting chart with 380 runs from four innings. He is followed by Southern Punjab’s Zain Abbas (352), Tayyab Tahir of Central Punjab (335), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sahibzada Farhan (335), Northern’s Faizan Riaz (326) and Waqar Ahmed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (303).

Mubasir Khan of Northern is leading the bowlers table with 15 scalps. Sindh’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is in second place with 11 wickets, which he took in his first appearance of this season’s event against Southern Punjab. He is followed by Central Punjab’s Ahmed Daniyal, Southern Punjab’s Ahmed Bashir and Mir Hamza of Sindh (all 10 wickets apiece).

Meanwhile, three matches in the fourth round Cricket Associations Championship will also commence from Saturday. Central Punjab are on top of the table with two wins from three matches, with 55 points. Southern Punjab and Sindh are on the second and third position, with 51 and 50 points, respectively. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Balochistan have won one match apiece.

In the fourth round matches, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will square off against Sindh at the KCCA Stadium, Central Punjab will lock horns with Northern at the NBP Sports Complex and Balochistan will meet ATF Southern Punjab at the UBL Sports Complex.