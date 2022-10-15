PSG troubled as Mbappe future up in the air again

PARIS: Less than five months after Kylian Mbappe signed a new three-year contract to supposedly end the uncertainty about his future, Paris Saint-Germain are once again facing up to the possibility of losing the France superstar.

The Qatar-owned club sit top of Ligue 1 and their Champions League group, but all is not well in the French capital with a raft of reasons given for Mbappe reportedly wanting away.

It has completely overshadowed PSG’s build-up to Sunday’s game against bitter rivals Marseille.

Mbappe has in recent weeks let it be known publicly that he is unhappy with the position he has been asked to play in new coach Galtier’s system, pointing out after playing for France last month that he has “much more freedom” playing for his country. —AFP

‘LIV facing uphill battle

for rankings points’

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: The Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour faces a fight to win world rankings points, the Asian Tour’s CEO warned on Friday after players voiced growing frustration with the impasse.

The make-up of the Official World Golf Rankings board suggests difficulties for the breakaway tour’s application, the Asian Tour’s Cho Minh Thant said.

Players are earning huge sums in LIV’s inaugural season but without points they are plunging down the rankings, jeopardising their chances of qualifying for the major championships.

The official rankings body, whose board is stacked with senior figures from US and European golf, is currently reviewing LIV’s case – a process that is expected to take more than a year.