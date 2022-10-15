I’m ready for World Cup: Haider Ali

ISLAMABAD: Haider Ali who returned to form on Friday with a breezy 31 off just 15 balls to help Pakistan win the tri-nation title in New Zealand was excited going into the World Cup T20 with an innings of substance to his credit.

In a post-final interview, Haider thanked all those who supported him during his lean period. “My team members and coaches reposed trust in me when I was not getting runs. They believed in me which kept my morale high. I am also thankful to my family for showing support,” he said.

Haider hoped that the innings would help him go into the World Cup with new vigor. “This innings would go a long way in helping me get into top shape for the World Cup T20. Now when we are embarking on a tough challenge, I hope I would be in a position to score consistently.”

Haider said they had one thing in mind and that was to start hitting from one end. “We decided not to strike against the wind but rather try to score from the other end. When I started hitting, I felt at ease. We were facing a stiff target of around 11 runs per innings which was down to less than eight when I left. Consistent Nawaz then took over and Iftikhar finished it off.”