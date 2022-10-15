Babar heads to Melbourne for trophy unveiling

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam heads for Melbourne from Christchurch on Saturday to attend the 2022 World Cup T20 Trophy unveiling ceremony along with 15 other captains at Plaza Hotel Ballroom in Melbourne.

For the first time in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all 16 captains will be together for a media opportunity in central Melbourne on Saturday.

The rest of the Pakistan team members will travel straight to Brisbane from New Zealand to prepare for the first warm-up match against England to be played on October 17.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman are scheduled to reach Brisbane on October 15 along with Dr Javed who will join the team as second physio.

Dr Najeeb Soomoro will leave for his hometown in Melbourne from Christchurch. He will join the team ahead of Pakistan’s opening World Cup match against India on October 23.

Dr Shumail, a local doctor, will be joining the team during its stay in Brisbane.