PA Press Gallery Committee sworn in

LAHORE:The oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee was held at Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan administered the oath of office to President of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Akhlaq Bajwa and Secretary Hassaan Ahmed. Addressing the ceremony, Sibtain Khan hoped the new office-bearers would resolve the issues of journalist community. He said Press Gallery Committee had got an important role in dissemination of Assembly proceedings to the general public. He said that Assembly Secretariat was incomplete without Press Gallery. The speaker said that freedom of press and rights of journalists would be ensured and entry of journalists in Assembly Secretariat be restored. He also summoned a meeting with newly-elected representatives of PA Press Gallery on Monday to resolve their issues.