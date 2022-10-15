‘Peace in Swat people’s right’

LAHORE:The oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee was held at Punjab Assembly on...
LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Home and Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema in a statement on Friday said that PMLN and...
LAHORE:Veteran painter Mian Ijaz ul Hassan was paid rich tribute by top male and female dignitaries at a seminar...
LAHORE:WWF’s Living Planet Report 2022 revealed a devastating 69% drop in wildlife populations on average in less...
LAHORE:A delegation of Mohmand Loya Jirga Pakistan led by former MPA M Waheed Gul called on Punjab Governor Balighur...
LAHORE:There is a need to strongly encourage microfinance banks and institutions at all levels to support the poor and...
Comments