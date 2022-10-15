 
Saturday October 15, 2022
‘Peace in Swat people’s right’

By Our Correspondent
October 15, 2022

LAHORE:Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said that restoring peace in Swat is the fundamental right of the residents of the area. In a statement on Friday, he said it was the basic duty of the state to provide full protection of life and property to the people of Swat.

