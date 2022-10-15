Mohmand Loya Jirga delegation calls on governor

LAHORE:A delegation of Mohmand Loya Jirga Pakistan led by former MPA M Waheed Gul called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that there has been widespread destruction in the country due to the flash floods and millions of people have been affected. He said that the water has started receding in the flood affected areas, however, we all have to play a role in helping the flood victims until their complete rehabilitation.

The governor said that at this time all the focus of the government is on the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said that it is a matter of pride that in this difficult time, our business community, philanthropists and welfare organisations are also coming forward to help their flood-affected brothers and sisters.

The delegation apprised the governor of the problems faced by the Pakhtun community. The governor assured the delegation that the problems of the Pakhtun community would be conveyed to the relevant departments.

Waheed Gul told the governor that Pakhtun people faced difficulties in obtaining identity cards and passports. Founder Haji Amir Bahadur Khan Bani, Javed Khan Mohmand, patron Haji Mubeen Khan, President Haji Sarfaraz Khan Mohmand, General Secretary Akbar Khan Mohmand, Vice President Haji Farooq Khan Mohmand were the other members of the delegation.

CCPO: Capital City Police Officer Lahore (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar himself participated in the Open Court at Gol Bagh Park, Shad Bagh and listened to the people’s grievances.

SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SP Investigation Usman Tipu, all SDPOs, SHOs and In-charges Investigation and a large number of citizens were present in the open court. The complainants raised various issues with the CCPO who directed the police officers concerned on the spot for immediate redressel of their genuine grievances. CCPO Lahore said that the general public was in the real sense our boss and it was mandatory for police to serve them with dedication and respect.

The sole responsibility of police force is to provide complete legal and moral support to the citizens facing any difficulties. A dedicated helpline 1242 has already been established at his office where citizens can give information regarding any Qabza mafia, goons and their supporters. Humbleness and politeness should be the face mark of every police official as Allah has bestowed powers to us only to serve the humanity.

Farewell: Inspector Javed Iqbal, who served for 41 years in the Punjab Police, retired on completion of professional service. Accordingly, a farewell ceremony was held at Central Police Office on occasion of his retirement. AIG Internal Accountability Branch Shoaib Khurram Janbaz presented a commemorative shield to Inspector Javed Iqbal. Officers and other staff present at the ceremony appreciated the professional services of Inspector Javed Iqbal.