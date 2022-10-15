Microfinance banks’ role in ending poverty sought

LAHORE:There is a need to strongly encourage microfinance banks and institutions at all levels to support the poor and middle class for the eradication of poverty, development in economic and social sectors in Pakistan, rehabilitation work after the recent floods and the affected poor and vulnerable. The role of these institutions should be increased at the government level to provide loans of very small amounts to millions of families.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on “Role of Cooperative and Microfinance Banks in Poverty Eradication and Economic Revival Challenge”. The panelists were Ali Murtaza, Barak Ullah, Muhammad Murtaza, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, and Abid Saeed while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti said the Co-operative and microfinance banks have a major role in eradication of poverty, while commercial banks have some limitations, co-operative banks are playing an important role in the development of the agricultural sector. There are many problems in the industry, there is a lot of potential in the agriculture sector; cotton crop has suffered a lot in the current flood situation. He mentioned that India is an example of co-operative banks, there is a large system in place for their economic and social development which plays an important role there. Thus, the government has to take more steps to increase the role of microfinance and cooperative banks.

Muhammad Murtaza said the microfinance banks were working differently from commercial banks. Rural community development institutions are working under the supervision of SECP. These institutions provide interest-free loans as well as financial education, provide financial support to people in the form of business and make them independent. The small and medium enterprises play an important role in improving the country's economy and creating jobs, which leads to poverty alleviation.

Barak Ullah said that the microfinance sector provided social services to disadvantaged sections especially women and youngsters in Pakistan by providing microfinance facilities. The institutions also supported home businesses. It is very difficult for the common man to get a loan from the banks, even to open an account, while the Microfinance Bank has helped the common man. Many facilities have been created for providing interest-free loans without any security, but despite the government patronage, the desired results are not being achieved. In the current flood situation, a major loss to the country is people, land, infrastructure, livestock, and now microfinance institutions can play an excellent role in post-flood rehabilitation with the help of government and commercial banks.

Ali Murtaza said that the microfinance institutions were working in 139 districts and there were some districts where there were no such institutions. By adopting India, Bangladesh and Indonesia models, Pakistan can strengthen the women and youngsters of the country. He mentioned that almost 40-50% people take micro loans to meet household expenses which did not play any role in the country's economy. When we give loans to businesses, we do not work on their track record, so there are some experienced people who can tell them where and what problems they are facing in business and loan repayment and what is their solution.

Abid Saeed said that a lot of work was being done in agriculture, health, education, skills and livestock under the Rural Support Programme to improve the economic conditions of rural areas. However, there is need for more work at all levels in these sectors alongside providing facilities for women and youngsters on a priority basis. He stressed on making the process of disbursement of household loans more transparent to encourage economic development at the grassroots level. There is a need for consultation with all stakeholders to expand the role of microfinance institutions, to work together at the government and private levels to address poverty and other fundamental problems due to population growth.