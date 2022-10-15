Pileup leaves one dead, seven injured

LAHORE:A man died and seven others were injured in a collision between a car, a coaster and two containers in the Nawab Town area Friday.

Reportedly, the vehicles collided head on near Qazalbash Chowk, Ali Razaabad on Raiwind Road. Around eight persons received injuries. Rescue teams reached the spot on information and shifted the injured to hospital. One of the injured died on the spot. The injured were identified as Saad, Zahid Tajammal, Usman, Rizwan, Imran, Abdul Riaz, and Sabir Ali.