Man murders nephew over property

LAHORE:A man along with accomplices murdered his nephew over a property dispute in Barki on Friday.

Reportedly, the victim identified as Riaz Hussain had a conflict with his brother over one kanal of land. On the day of the incident, his brother Riasat alias Rashu and his sons Sakhawat, Sajawal, Awais, Yousaf carrying weapons reached the plot to grab it. Meanwhile, Riaz Hussain's son Junaid reached the spot to offer them resistance.

The suspects attacked Junaid and shot him to death. In exchange of firing, Sajawal, Riasat also received injuries. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and also registered a case against the suspects. Two suspects identified as Sajawal and Riasat were arrested.