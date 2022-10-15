UN concerned by Turkey’s new ‘fake news’ laws

GENEVA: The United Nations voiced concern on Friday after Turkey´s parliament approved a law that could see reporters and social media users jailed for up to three years for spreading “fake news”.
The UN Human Rights Office said the law leaves significant room for subjective interpretation and abuse, and urged Ankara to ensure full respect for freedom of expression. The new rules cement the government´s already-firm grip on the media eight months before a general election that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan enters trailing in the polls.
“We are concerned by the adoption on Thursday in Turkey´s parliament of a package of amendments to various laws that risk substantially curtailing freedom of expression in the country,” UN rights office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said in a statement. “Under international human rights law, freedom of expression is not limited to ´truthful´ information, but applies to ´information and ideas of all kinds´, both online and offline.
