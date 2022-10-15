Spain violated migrant rights during border tragedy: ombudsman

MADRID: Spain failed to respect the legal rights of migrants who stormed en masse the enclave of Melilla in June, the country´s ombudsman said on Friday, calling the fatal tragedy “foreseeable”.
According to the official toll, 23 people died when around 2,000 migrants rushed the fences along Morocco´s border with Melilla on June 24 -- the worst toll in years of such attempted crossings into European Union territory. Rights groups have accused border guards on both sides of responding with excessive force.
