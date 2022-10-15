Japan set to scrap remarriage restrictions on pregnant women

TOKYO: Japanese cabinet ministers on Friday approved the scrapping of a law that stipulates women pregnant at the time of a divorce must wait 100 days before marrying again.
The law, in place for more than a century, does not apply to men and was originally intended as a way to aid the identification of the father who is financially responsible for a newborn baby. Critics have campaigned for a withdrawal of the 1896 law -- which had banned remarriage for six months until being revised in 2016 -- calling it outdated and discriminatory.
TEHRAN: A member of Iran´s Revolutionary Guards and a Basij militiaman were killed early on Friday while chasing...
GENEVA: The United Nations voiced concern on Friday after Turkey´s parliament approved a law that could see reporters...
MADRID: Spain failed to respect the legal rights of migrants who stormed en masse the enclave of Melilla in June, the...
PARIS: Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, as the movement entered a...
LONDON: Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72, his agent said...
MELBOURNE: Flash floods swamped hundreds of homes in southeastern Australia on Friday with waterlogged residents now...
Comments