Japan set to scrap remarriage restrictions on pregnant women

TOKYO: Japanese cabinet ministers on Friday approved the scrapping of a law that stipulates women pregnant at the time of a divorce must wait 100 days before marrying again.

The law, in place for more than a century, does not apply to men and was originally intended as a way to aid the identification of the father who is financially responsible for a newborn baby. Critics have campaigned for a withdrawal of the 1896 law -- which had banned remarriage for six months until being revised in 2016 -- calling it outdated and discriminatory.