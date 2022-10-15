Floods swallow cars, swamp homes in Australia

MELBOURNE: Flash floods swamped hundreds of homes in southeastern Australia on Friday with waterlogged residents now facing a “nerve-wracking” wait to assess the damage.

A major flooding emergency was declared in Victoria -- Australia´s second-most populous state -- where rapidly rising waters forced evacuations in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong.

Cars left on the streets of the suburb were almost completely swallowed by the floods, while some stranded residents had to be saved by inflatable rescue boats. Maribyrnong resident Leah Caluzzi spent Friday morning salvaging sports gear from the local cricket club.

“Our home oval is underwater at the moment, the water is well over waist high,” she told AFP. “I live in the same suburb and it´s a bit scary. “Luckily our house is a bit higher up, but lots of houses around the river are impacted.”

State Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters 500 homes in Victoria had been “inundated”, while a further 500 properties were surrounded by floods and cut off from emergency services. “That number will definitely grow,” he said on Friday.