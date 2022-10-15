Brothers get 40 years for car bomb murder of Maltese journalist

VALLETTA: Two brothers were on Friday jailed for 40 years each for the car bomb murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who uncovered corruption in high places and whose killing sparked an international furore and forced the resignation of the prime minister.

Caruana Galizia, 53, was one of Malta´s most prominent public figures. Once described as a “one-woman WikiLeaks”, she was a vocal critic of the country´s political elite in her blog, accusing them of cronyism and corruption.

“There are crooks everywhere you look now,” she wrote, hours before the attack that killed her on October 16, 2017. “The situation is desperate.” The sentences handed down to George and Alfred Degiorgio came on the first day of their trial -- and nearly five years to the day that she was murdered.

Friday´s dramatic proceedings had seen the pair plead not guilty before a judge in the morning, before changing their pleas hours later. “Today´s judgement is another important step towards justice for the Caruana Galizia family,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Twitter.

“We remain determined to see full justice delivered for the family and for Malta.” In a statement released by his office, he added: “In parallel, the government will continue implementing important reforms to strengthen further the rule of law principles and democracy in Malta.”

The much-delayed trial of the brothers -- charged with homicide, causing a fatal explosion and criminal conspiracy, among other crimes -- began Friday with a dramatic outburst from defendant George Degiorgio. “Don´t you know who killed Daphne?” Degiorgio called to the prosecution upon entering court. “Your friends, those you were shoulder to shoulder with... Go investigate them!” A third hitman, Vincent Muscat, had already pleaded guilty last year and was jailed for 15 years.