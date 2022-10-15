At least 14 killed, dozens trapped in Turkey mine blast

ISTANBUL: Rescuers pulled out 14 bodies on Friday and searched for signs of life among dozens of coal miners still trapped under hundreds of metres underground after an apparent methane blast tore through a pit on Turkey´s Black Sea coast.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 28 people who either managed to crawl out on their own or were saved by rescuers had suffered various injuries in one of Turkey´s deadliest industrial accidents in years.

“We are facing a truly regretful situation,” Soylu told reporters after urgently flying out to the small coal mining town of Amasra. “In all, 110 of our brothers were working (underground). Some of them came out on their own, and some of them were rescued.”