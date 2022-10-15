‘Contaminated’ medicine kills 10 children in Yemen

SANAA: Contaminated medication smuggled into war-torn Yemen has killed at least 10 children being treated for leukaemia in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, local authorities said on Friday. “Ten children suffering from leukaemia have died” at the Kuwait Hospital, the Huthi rebels´ health ministry said, adding they were among a group of 19 patients aged between three and 15 with the illness.

It said “bacterial contamination” had been detected in the injections administered to the children, adding that the medication had been smuggled into the country. Another child was in “highly critical condition”, it said. The medication had passed its expiry date, a medical source in Sanaa told AFP, asking not to be identified for security reasons.