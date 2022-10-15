Palestinian doctor among two killed in West Bank

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinians including a doctor were killed on Friday in an Israeli raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Dr Abdullah al-Ahmad “succumbed to a bullet wound that pierced his head, fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers”, the ministry said in a statement. A ministry spokesman told AFP that another Palestinian, Mateen Debaya, was also killed in the raid on the city´s refugee camp, with five others wounded.

Militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, named Debaya as a “fighter”. The ministry said Ahmad was shot outside a government hospital, located on the edge of the camp. An AFP journalist said the doctor underwent emergency surgery at the facility following the shooting. The armed wing of the mainstream Fatah movement described Ahmad as “its commander” who had died after an “armed clash” with Israeli forces.