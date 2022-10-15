Truss sacks finance minister, scraps tax plan in fight to survive

LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday fired her finance minister and abandoned the key plank of her right-wing economic platform, battling to salvage her new government as restive Conservatives plotted her own demise.

At her first news conference since succeeding Boris Johnson on September 6, Truss insisted she had acted “decisively” to bring about “economic stability” -- but the pound resumed its slide on currency markets, falling under $1.12.

“We will get through this storm,” she said, taking only four questions, delivering terse replies, and prompting one journalist to shout as she left: “Aren´t you going to say sorry?” Truss refused to comment on whether she retains any credibility after dismissing Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor of the exchequer for implementing her own agenda.

“I want to deliver a low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy,” she said. “That mission remains.” Kwarteng, who had rushed back early from international meetings in Washington, was replaced by the centrist former foreign secretary and Tory leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt as Britain´s fourth chancellor this year.

Financial upheaval sparked by the new government´s September 23 plan to slash taxes -- financed via billions in more borrowing -- had subsided somewhat since the Bank of England intervened in bond markets.

But the central bank was adamant it would end its bond-buying spree on Friday, and market analysts said only a bigger climbdown by Truss following Kwarteng´s disastrous budget announcement last month would avert fresh panic.

She duly delivered the U-turn by announcing she would retain the Johnson government´s plan to raise profits tax on companies -- having already changed her mind about cutting income tax for the highest earners. The promised tax reforms were the centrepiece of Truss´s successful pitch to Tory party members that she, rather than rival Rishi Sunak, was the best candidate to replace Johnson.