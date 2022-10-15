In recent years, and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we all must have witnessed hundreds of photos and videos, showing the flagrant misuse of tear gas, rubber bullets and police batons in all regions of the globe, from Colombia, India and Pakistan to Chile and Myanmar.
It seems that all states are afraid of their citizens speaking up and demanding justice. There should be massive campaigns against the trade and production of less lethal weapons like rubber bullets and pepper spray cans that allow police forces to suppress people’s voices and prevent them from exercising their right to protest.
Eman Mudassar Tarar
Sargodha
