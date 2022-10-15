Local reserves

While inaugurating the third 330MW coal fired power plant at the Thar coalfield Block II, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that “coal-powered plants produce power at Rs10 per unit” and that not benefitting from indigenous coal reserves was a huge mistake.

If PM Shehbaz believes that ignoring local coal reserves is a mistake, he should immediately direct Nepra to hold an urgent meeting to decide the per unit tariff for the third phase of the Thar coalfield Block II. It is rather surprising that not a single meeting has been held to decide on the tariff for the past 15 months.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad