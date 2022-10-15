Substance abuse

Many young people have fallen in the trap of drug abuse. It is strange that drugs have found their way inside education institutions. This is alarming. These young people take up drugs because they think it is ‘cool’ to participate in such activities. What they do not realize is how this habit may lead to several life-threatening diseases. It is shocking that parents are also ignorant about their children’s activities.

The government should introduce heavy penalties and severe punishment for those people who are selling drugs to school- and college-going children. It is our collective responsibility to save our children from the ills of drugs.

Habiba Khan

Karachi