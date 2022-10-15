Sizzling winter

The political scenario in the country remains as complicated and chaotic as ever – with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on a warpath yet again regarding the establishment and how he says the Sharif family has been given relief by the courts through some sort of manipulation. Meanwhile, we have additional complications with the arrest of the PTI’s Azam Swati, allegedly as a result of a provocative tweet. He has alleged that he was stripped and tortured; the claim has been repeated by Imran Khan as well. Regardless of party affiliation, such allegations by a senator must be taken seriously; freedom of speech activists also say that such charges need to be rethought most seriously. But the pattern has been set, the war of words continues and it seems that the onset of winter will have very little effect on the political temperature in the country that just continues to rise.

The only chill that does seem to have set in concerns the looming November appointment and some political observers see Imran’s insistence on the ‘long march to Islamabad’ also linked to this Great November Decision. As Imran continues with his tirades against the PDM and – once again – the establishment, the government is not sitting quietly either. Using rather violent imagery, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran would be stopped at all costs from disrupting Islamabad and other places. The pattern is then set for some kind of confrontation between these two major political forces. The political picture is not a pleasant one and arrests and claims of torture only add to the ugliness of it all. That this is all taking place as people literally wonder where their next meal will come from as they see their homes inundated under water gives a very clear sign to a hapless nation that nothing matters to the political elite other than power – at any and all cost. The complete breakdown of communication between the government and the opposition, the continued accusations against institutions, the appeals for help from some of them, and the other antics from the PTI has created an impossible situation. The PDM, meanwhile, continues to move ahead with whatever its own agenda is – something it itself seems unclear on though the focus is obviously on the general elections next year.

In the midst of all this, by-elections are being held on three provincial and eight National Assembly seats tomorrow. In what is still a bizarre move, Imran Khan is contesting seven NA seats. Apparently, he is confident of winning – nay ‘sweeping’ – these by-elections like the Punjab by-polls. But his recent statements do betray some sort of panic. He has tried to shift the blame away from his government’s bad governance by saying that even though he was in power, the establishment called the shots. This offensive, by most analyses, is being used by the PTI as an excuse to whitewash its poor performance when in government. It is much too obvious that Imran is desperate to come back to power – asking the ‘neutrals’ every now and then to get rid of the government and then lashing out when they don’t budge per his wishes. For now, though, both camps have shown us what they are about – and it is not a comforting thought that this is what the people of Pakistan are supposed to choose from.