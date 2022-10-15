CITY PULSE

 
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than 40 artists. Titled ‘Beyond Your Limits’, the show will run at the gallery until October 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

