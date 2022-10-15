Rangers official dies nine days after being shot

A Rangers soldier who was wounded by the firing of suspected criminals a few days ago succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday.

Two Rangers officials, Ramzan and Shahid Iqbal, were wounded near Kohi Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station on October 5 by the firing of unidentified suspects. They were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where Ramzan succumbed to his injuries after nine days.

Shah Latif SHO Owais Warsi said the body of the slain soldier had been handed over to the Rangers officials. A case has been registered against unidentified suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act.