Man held for killing fire brigade officials sent to 10-day police remand

The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) has granted a 10-day physical remand of a former cop who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the targeted killings of three fire brigade officials in Korangi.

Three firemen – Mehboob, Amir and Irshad – were shot dead at a fire station in Korangi on October 2. The investigation officer (IO) produced the suspect before the administrative judge of the ATCs on Thursday and requested for his physical remand for interrogation. He informed the judge that the suspect was arrested in a joint raid in Manzoor Colony and a pistol was seized from his custody.

The IO said the suspect was required to be interrogated about the case and requested the judge to grant his 14-day remand. However, the judge granted police remand of the suspect until October 24 and directed the IO to produce him along with a progress report on the next hearing.

An FIR has been registered at the Awami Colony police station under the sections 302 (premeditated murder, 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).